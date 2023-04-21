DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Three ADM employees are recovering in the hospital following a dust explosion that happened Thursday night at a company grain elevator.

ADM and Decatur Fire officials said the incident happened just before 9 p.m. at the west plant of ADM’s processing complex. Firefighters were informed of a possible explosion and that people had been burned as a result. They arrived to find the area damaged and confirmed that three employees had been burned.

The employees were taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

ADM officials praised the firefighters for quickly getting the situation under control. They added that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blast.