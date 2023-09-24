CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Three people are hurt after an early morning Champaign shooting on Sunday. Now, police are looking for the suspect.

Police said it happened around 2:30 a.m. at West Park Avenue and North Neil Street. That’s where they found two people shot. One of those was an 18-year-old woman from Fort Worth, TX. Another was a 25-year-old man from Donna, TX. Both were taken to the hospital.

As officers investigated the scene, they said a third person arrived at the hospital himself. He is from Gary, IN, and was shot in the arm.

Police said a group was gathered when someone started shooting. That person left the scene and officers are still looking for them. Police also said no property damage was reported, but anyone with videos or information is asked to contact them at 217-351-4545.

You can also submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.