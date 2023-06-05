RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police are investigating a shooting that left three people hurt in April and Crime Stoppers is now involved to help solve the case.

Officials said that at 2:50 a.m. on April 20, officers were dispatched to three separate locations in Rantoul for reports of shooting victims. All three victims were treated for their injuries at an area hospital and survived.

Officials added after interviewing the victims, officers learned they all attended a party on Health Drive. They discovered shell casings of various calibers in between Heath Drive and East Perimeter Road.

This shooting happened just hours after two teenagers were shot a short distance away on St. Andrews Circle. One of those teens later died.

Rantoul Police are asking people with video footage in the area, recorded on either cell phones or exterior cameras, to review their footage and look for suspicious people or vehicles around the time of the shooting. Police believe this footage could assist them in the investigation.

Anyone who has video footage or other information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers using one of three ways: calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. All tips submitted through these methods are 100% anonymous and eligible for a cash reward if an arrest is made using the information provided.