3 hurt during overnight gunfire

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating four separate incidents of shots fired overnight.

The first happened just before 1 am, Monday, in the 1300-block of May Street. A man reported hearing gunfire. Officers found multiple bullet holes in the siding of his home. The victim reported seeing a dark-colored SUV leave the scene.

Two hours later, officers responded to the same home and same victim who reported hearing more gunfire. The second time, he reported seeing a white pickup truck leave the scene. There were no injuries.

Just before 5 am, 4:47 am, police were called to the 300-block of Alexander Street, again, for shots fired. A 44-year old man and 41-year old woman reported hearing gunfire outside their home when they were each struck by a bullet in their legs. They were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No suspect or vehicle description was available.

Just after 5 am, 5:04 am, police responded to the 500-block of Plum Street, again for a report of shots fired. A 27-year old man was struck by a bullet in his shoulder. He reported hearing gunfire and was hit by a bullet when he looked out his window. Another witness told police she saw two men fire at the home and another suspect came from behind the house and started firing at the pair. The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Part of the investigation is to determine if the incidents are related. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

Vermilion County Crime Stoppers

(217) 446 – TIPS

Danville Police

(217) 431 – 2250