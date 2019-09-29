3 generations of alpacas

BEMENT, Ill — (WCIA) Sundrop Alpaca hosted their last farm day of this year today where families got to visit three generations of alpacas.



“We have Isha. She’s our oldest alpaca. She is 10 years old. She has 2 daughters, Luna and Bella. And this last year, Bella, created our first third-generation, little baby Bingo,” says Stephanie Block, who is the co-owner of Sundrop Alpaca.

Sundrop believes that alpacas offer a wonderful opportunity to enjoy farm life; either to visit or as a lifestyle.

Families were also able to purchase Alpaca products. Their fleece is a natural product with a multitude of uses, incredibly soft and hypoallergenic, so they sell many products made from alpaca fur, including blankets, mittens, and gloves.

Alpaca Owners Association, Inc. (AOA) provide support through programs that assist members in growing their alpaca, fiber, and product businesses. Sundrop has won many ribbons from the AOA.



Sundrop Alpacas

656 E 1000 North Road

Bement, Il