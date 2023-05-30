DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Three firefighters were hurt overnight while battling a pair of house fires in Decatur, officials announced.

The fires happened within 11 hours and two miles of each other.

Firefighters were first dispatched at 7 p.m. on Monday to a cul-de-sac on Longwood Court for a report of a garage fire. Firefighters found smoke coming out of that garage and went to work on opening the main door while other firefighters entered the house. Officials said that the conditions of the fire changed rapidly, and one firefighter had to escape the house out of a window.

This prompted the incident commander on scene to upgrade the fire to a second alarm. Firefighters were subsequently able to open the main garage door and found heavy fire inside, which they extinguished within an hour.

One of the firefighters at that blaze suffered a shoulder injury and was taken to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital. Two dogs perished in the fire, but the human occupants were not hurt. They were displaced from their home as a result of the fire.

Two more firefighters were taken to the hospital the next morning while responding to a fire on Susan Drive. Officials said that fire started around 5:30 a.m. and that by the time firefighters arrived, a large section of the floor had burned through. During firefighting efforts, a firefighter fell through a hole in the floor and into the basement while another firefighter was hit by a falling piece of the ceiling.

Both firefighters were taken out of the house and were transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital, where they were treated and released, officials said. The fire, meanwhile, was brought under control within 30 minutes of firefighters’ arrival.

Decatur Fire Chief Jeff Abbott said all three firefighters are expected to be okay, adding he’s thankful they weren’t hurt worse. He said firefighter injuries are not common, but they are always a possibility.

“It’s not a cliche. At times this job can be deadly serious,” Abbott said. “There are several firefighters who’ve been killed in the line of duty this year around the country, one over the weekend.”

“They’re wake up calls for you,” Abbot added. “When you get a guy that’s seriously injured falling through a floor, that’s a dangerous situation.”

An investigation into the Longwood Court fire’s origins was unable to determine the exact cause, but it is believed that the fire was caused by a car inside the garage that was driven shortly before the fire was discovered.

The Susan Drive house appeared to be under renovation, and no one was home at the time. The cause is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.