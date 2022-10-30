HOMER, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup confirmed the names of three people involved in a single motor vehicle crash near Homer Saturday night.

Police reported the driver, Daniel J. Albers, age 38, of Fairmount, and passengers Lucas S. Bohlen, age 36, of Ogden, and Matthew K. Drake, age 38, of Saint Joseph, were traveling north on Homer Lake Road. Their vehicle left the roadway and struck a building and a tree near the 2500 block of Homer Lake Road North.

All three men were pronounced dead at the scene at 6:41 p.m. on Oct. 29. A fourth passenger in the vehicle was taken to Carle Hospital in Urbana.

Autopsies will be performed on Nov. 1 at the Champaign County Regional Autopsy Facility in Urbana.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit, and the

Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the crash.