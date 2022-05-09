(KTLA) — Three children were found dead at a California home Sunday, and the children’s mother has been taken into custody for questioning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Los Angeles police officers responded to the home in West Hills, California, around 7:40 a.m. for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Police found three children — a 12-year-old girl and two 8-year-old boys — unresponsive at the home, according to LAPD Officer Orris.

Paramedics arrived, and the three children were all declared dead.

The children’s mother was detained and questioned by officers at the scene, according to LAPD.

LAPD homicide detectives are investigating the death of these three children. No further details are available at this time, police said.