CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Three Champaign schools placed in the top 20 in the national archery competition last week, including one school that placed as high as sixth.

School officials reported that a total of 15,492 student archers in grades 4-12 gathered at the Kentucky Exposition Center to compete in the Bullseye and 3D archery competition on May 11-12. They said a total of 14,079 NASP Bullseye archers and 6,434 NASP IBO 3D archers submitted scores.

These archers all earned the right to compete by advancing from state tournaments in 33 states, officials said. They also noted that more than 40,000 friends, family, and volunteers were also present at the world’s largest archery tournament event.

Three Champaign schools were standouts at the tournament, competing in a field of 252 high school teams,

Champaign Central High School earned 6th place with a score of 3432 in a national archery competition last week in Louisville, Ky.

They were not the only ones to excel at the competition. Champaign Centennial High School Archery shared on social media that they earned 17th place with a score of 3383, out of the same 252 high school teams.

Additionally, the school said that Champaign Edison Middle School earned 9th place out of 240 competing middle school teams with a score of 3306. They also noted that the Centennial High School #2 team placed 34th out of the 252 high school teams, only 50 points behind their #1 team.

Champaign Centennial High School Archery also acknowledged all of the area teams and individuals who worked hard all season to have the honor of competing at the national tournament. They shared on social media that they are blessed to have strong programs in the area continuing to qualify year after year.