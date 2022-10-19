From left to right: Back row: Andy Warner, Fred Kroner, Rex Branum, Dan Brady. Front row: Jim Raabe, Joe Summerville, Ralph McCausland.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The National Wrestling Hall of Fame Illinois Chapter inducted three Champaign area natives into its 2022 class.

A banquet was held in Bloomington on Oct. 16 to honor the new class of inductees. Local honorees include Fred Kroner, Joe Summerville and Andy Warner.

Kroner, a News Gazette sportswriter for over 34 years, covered a wide range of high school sports, including Mahomet-Seymour winning five state wrestling titles from 1983-89.

“It was out of left field,” Kroner said. “I never considered myself a candidate for this. Just to see my name with all of the greats is overwhelming and humbling.”

Summerville completed his 21-year wrestling coaching career at Unity High School in Tolono. His resume included 19 IHSA State Qualifiers, one state champion, and 220 dual meet victories.

Warner served as an IHSA wrestling official for 42 years.

“It is an honor to be in the Hall of Fame,” Warner said. “I appreciated having my family with me at the banquet to help celebrate this great achievement in my career.”

The Board of Governors of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum, based in Stillwater, Oklahoma, established the State Chapter program in 1993. Their mission is to preserve wrestling history, recognize extraordinary individual achievement and inspire future generations.