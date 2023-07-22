CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — A group of Champaign neighbors is tired of people speeding and driving recklessly. They said sometimes it sounds like a racetrack right outside their windows.

Champaign Police said there have been three car crashes at the corner of Green and McKinley Streets in three weeks. The first was on June 13, then June 24 and June 29. Police said there is no evidence of any of the cases being connected.

Neighbors said they have all been scary scenes, but especially on the 29th. That’s when a car crashed into a light pole, damaging Marcia E. Nelson’s home.

“It came from the south, it took out our cherry tree, and the other car hit the street pole and damaged our wall. Both interior and exterior,” she described. “My husband came down the stairs to see the car lights shining into our living room.”

They remember the night of the 29th well.

“Speeding on Green is certainly an issue and crime in our neighborhood is unwanted here, as it would be anywhere,” Nelson said.

A neighborhood watch group is talking to the city, pushing for change and trying to figure out how to handle it all.

“Stop signs on Green might be a good option here. I’m interested in trying to get a speed bump on McKinley,” David Delaney, another concerned neighbor, said.

He thinks a physical barrier would have a big effect on people, and Nelson said that’s not all. She’d also like to see a stop sign on Green Street.

You can find stop signs on side streets, but none on Green stretching between Mattis and Prospect. Nelson feels people take advantage of that and cut through.

Police recently added a speed-trailer device near the intersection as a reminder to hit the brakes. Some neighbors feel it’s helping and want it added to their block too.

“We certainly understand it being here,” Delaney said. “But, we want one of those on McKinley.”

At the end of the day, he wants more people to speak up, drive safely and try to create crime-free communities for all.

“Just to be more observant of what’s happening around you and for your neighbors,” Delaney described. “Look out for other people too. Just have more of that community mindset.”

WCIA reached out to Champaign Police for more details about that intersection. They said since 2018, there have been 30 accident reports taken in the Clark Park neighborhood. Besides a speed trailer, they’re also adding more traffic enforcement.

Regarding the June 29th crash, Police said 27-year-old Javon Jones of Urbana didn’t stop at the stop sign. He was arrested on an active warrant and charges related to the crash.