3 arrests for possession of meth

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Three men were arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine during two unrelated traffic stops.

40-year old Jonathan Robinson, of Windsor, was arrested about 11:30 am, Saturday, in the 500-block of North 26th Street. Authorities say Robinson was also wanted on an active Cumberland County warrant. In addition to the drug charge, he’s also accused of driving on a suspended license.

Monday, two Charleston men, 39-year old Ian Conley and 29-year old Garrett Howlett, were arrested about 2:40 pm, at Old State and Odd Fellow roads. Officials say both men were in a vehicle stopped by police and found to be in possession of the drug.