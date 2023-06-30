CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people are under arrest in Crawford County after State Police found human remains during a search for a missing Cumberland County man.

State Police officials said their investigation into the disappearance of Ryan Waggoner led them to an address in rural Crawford County. On Tuesday, investigators found human remains at that address; the remains have not been identified yet.

After further investigation, State Police and local authorities in Crawford and Cumberland Counties arrested Lance Newcomb (24), Angela Newcomb (58) and Hiley Schulte (52). All three are from Robinson and were charged with one count of concealing a homicidal death; Angela Newcomb was also charged with one count of obstructing justice.

The three are in custody at the Crawford County Jail. The charges against them were approved by the Crawford County State’s Attorney’s Office on Friday.