URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Friday was a busy day for the University of Illinois Police Department as officers arrested three people for separate instances of shoplifting and other crimes.

Officials reported that the first arrest happened as a result of a trespassing and theft at the Circle K gas station located at First and Green Streets. They said an employee called police to report that David Hart, 44 of Villa Grove, left the store with a $23 pair of sunglasses without paying. Hart had also been previously issued a no-trespassing notice for the property.

Hart was located in the area of Neil and Birch Streets around 8 a.m. and was taken into custody. He was booked into the Champaign County Jail on charges of retail theft and criminal trespassing and was later released on his own recognizance.

Two other arrests happened later on Friday, and they happened in the same block of Campustown within 25 minutes of each other. Officials reported that at 1:35 p.m., officers in the area of Sixth and Green Streets saw Lorenzo Taylor, 27 of Champaign, walking on the sidewalk and recognized him as the suspect in a May 4 incident at the same Circle K Hart is accused of shoplifting from.

Officials said someone stole a beverage from the convenience store that day and kicked an employee in the process. Taylor, officials added, was seen on security camera footage at the store during the incident.

Taylor was arrested and booked into the Champaign County Jail on charges of retail theft and aggravated battery. He too was release on his own recognizance.

Just 25 minutes after Taylor was arrested, U of I Police made another arrest for shoplifting in the area of Sixth and Green. Officials said Cristian Rosado, an 18-year-old from Champaign, was an employee of the Target at the intersection; they accused him of leaving the store on Thursday without paying for two electronic items valued at a collective $830.

Like Hart and Taylor, Rosado was booked into jail on a charge of retail theft and was later released.

Public court records have not indicated that any of the three appeared before a judge as of Monday afternoon.