DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people are under arrest and facing murder charges in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in Decatur last February, police officials announced.

The shooting happened the night of February 6 at a home near 19th and Decatur Streets. Officers arrived at that location to find 30-year-old Cameron Taylor with multiple gunshot wounds; he later died at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Police officials said that detectives processed the crime scene and conducted multiple interviews as part of the investigation. Four months later, the investigation has resulted in arrests.

Markiya Currie-Willis, 23, Kearius Evans, 22, and Jarvis McClelland, 26 were identified by Decatur Police as the people arrested. Each was booked into the Macon County Jail and charged with first degree murder.

Officials added that the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are anticipated. Anyone who has further information about Taylor’s murder is asked to contact Decatur Police at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.