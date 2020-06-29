$3.5 million awarded to fire departments & ambulance providers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office and Governor Pritzker announced $3.5 million awarded in grants for first responders.
“I am pleased to award $3.5 million in small equipment grants to 154 fire departments and EMS providers throughout the state that will enable the purchase of new firefighting and ambulance equipment,” said Pritzker. The Small Equipment Grant Program provides up to $26,000 for the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment.
Officials said the Fire Marshall’s Office received 540 applications. Here are some of the departments in central Illinois that were awarded part of that $3.5 million:
- CHAMPAIGN COUNTY:
- Sangamon Valley Fire Protection District ($24,270)
- Pesotum Fire Department ($22, 366.45)
- CHRISTIAN COUNTY:
- Pana Fire Department ($21,130)
- Owaneco Fire Protection District ($19,275)
- Assumption Fire Protection District ($25,008.95)
- Morrisonville Community Ambulance Service ($17,504.91)
- Midland Fire Protection District ($8,800)
- COLES COUNTY:
- Oakland Community Fire Protection District ($25,435)
- Seven Hickory Morgan Fire Protection District ($26,000)
- Hutton Fire Protection District ($14,506)
- DOUGLAS COUNTY:
- Camargo Countryside Fire Protection District ($26,000)
- LOGAN COUNTY:
- New Holland Fire Protection District ($24,756.80)
- Latham Fire Protection District ($26,000)
- MACON COUNTY:
- Maroa Countryside Fire Protection District ($26,000)
- Harristown Fire Protection District ($23,738)
- Argenta-Oreana Fire Department ($26,000)
- Blue Mound Fire Protection District ($26,000)
- MOULTRIE COUNTY:
- Bethany Fire Protection District ($26,000)
- Lovington Community Ambulance ($26,00)
- SANGAMON COUNTY:
- Buffalo Fire Protection District ($25,000)
- New Berlin-Island Grove Fire Protection District ($21,694)
- Pleasant Plains Fire Protection District ($26,000)
- VERMILION COUNTY:
- Bismarck Community Fire Protection District ($17,000)
- Carroll Township Fire Protection District ($25,933.54)