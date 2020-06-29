$3.5 million awarded to fire departments & ambulance providers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)-- Jubilee Cafe has noticed a large increase in people who need meals, and they're serving them with fewer volunteers. The cafe at Community United Church of Christ gives out free meals on Monday nights. Once coronavirus restrictions started, they noticed more people needed food. They served three times as many people in May as they did at the same time last year. They served more people in the first week of June this year than they did all of June last year. They're making it happen with about two-thirds of their volunteers because of social distancing and safety precautions. The manager says there could be several reasons for the demand.

"It's kind of scary out there. If you didn't make a lot of money before and then all of a sudden that job was gone, you might be reaching out to places like us in order to make sure your family is doing well and being fed," said Johnell Bentz, Jubilee Cafe Manager. People in the community have donated to help them meet the increased need. People can help the operation by donating money or volunteering.