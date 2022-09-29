DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A $3.2 million grant from Decatur Memorial Foundation will go to Richland Community College’s nursing program, in hopes of expansion addressing a nursing shortage in central Illinois.

The EnRich Healthcare program is a collaboration between DMH and RCC, and they aim to triple the number of nursing students.

“The infusion of essential skills and trauma-informed practices through the Enrich Healthcare program at Richland will help build a stronger and more resilient workforce, leading more individuals on the path to success.” said Dr. Cristobal, President of Richland Community College. “This collaborative work not only increases health care education opportunities, but it also meets workforce needs in the Decatur area.”

Organizers said this grant is the largest ever awarded by Decatur Memorial Foundation. “I am so thankful for the opportunity to participate in the EnRich Healthcare program because the people I meet in the program are going to be my support team while I pursue my dream of becoming a nurse,” said Sky Mallernee, EnRich Healthcare program student, and a student nurse at DMH.

The grant is designed to ease the financial burden of attending nursing school.

“This partnership between the hospital and community college will remove barriers that many students face as they pursue high education,” said Julie Bilbrey, executive director of the Decatur Memorial Foundation.

Students in the program get the opportunity to work and learn at Decatur Memorial Hospital. “Our partnership provides the potential for real solutions to the health care workforce shortage and workforce development issues in our community,” said Early.

“I am excited about my future and I love working at our local hospital,” said Chelsea Grider, EnRich Healthcare program student and student nurse at Decatur Memorial Hospital. “Gaining experience while participating in the nursing program at Richland is helping me dream bigger for my life, and keep working to achieve my professional goals.”

If you are wanting more information about the Decatur Memorial Foundation call 217-876-2146.