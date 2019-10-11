2nd shooting victim discovered

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say a second person was injured in Thursday’s shooting.

A 26-year old man with a gunshot wound was found near Running Red Boulevard and Charles Street. A 24-year old woman was also treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound. Officials say she was in the car with the other victim when she was struck.

The shooting happened about 2 pm, Thursday. Stephen Decatur Middle School was put on soft lockdown at the time since it was near the scene. Authorities say students were never in any danger.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

Decatur & Macon County Crime Stoppers

(217) 423 – TIPS

Text: DPD333 + info to CRIMES (274637)