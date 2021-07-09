29-year-old in serious condition after shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Champaign Police are investigating another shooting that happened this week.

This time, they were called to the corner of Bradley Ave. and State Street. Police believe a 29-year-old victim has been seriously hurt after being shot in the stomach.

Police also believe the incident started out as a fight, which then escalated when multiple shooters pulled out their guns and started firing. Police say they recovered three handguns from the backyards of two nearby homes. They’re asking for anyone with information or video surveillance on the shooting to give them or Crime Stoppers a call.