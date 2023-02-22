MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Big changes may be coming to Mahomet in the coming months.

The Village of Mahomet said a $28 million non-binding bond referendum will be on the April 4 ballot. This would fund the construction of an indoor recreation facility and an outdoor pool.

“The community will have an opportunity to set the trajectory of Mahomet Recreation by casting their vote on April 4th,” said Village President Sean Widener. “We respect the public’s opinion on the topic and encourage our residents to visit the dedicated website to educate themselves so they can make an informed decision.”

The proposed indoor recreation center is approximately 40,000 square feet. The center would include 2 multi-activity gymnasiums, an elevated track, a multipurpose room, and group exercise and fitness spaces. The outdoor pool would feature a zero-depth entry pool, slides, and lap lanes.

A non-binding referendum is a question that is included on a ballot with the intent of taking the pulse of the community which may give direction for future steps. Mahomet voters will be asked whether they support a bond referendum for the proposed construction project, but the results are non-binding, or advisory only.

More information about conceptual floor plans, site plans, and frequently asked questions to inform voters about the proposal can be found here.