DECATUR, Ill (WCIA) — Decatur Police say a 28-year-old man died after a shooting, Friday.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 100 block of W. Packard Street. Officers responded to the scene in reference to a person shot. They then located a 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds on the scene.

Police said the victim was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Multiple spent shell casings were also located at the scene, police said.

Police continue to investigate the situation. They encourage anyone with information about this incident to contact the Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.