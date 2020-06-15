28 hours, 4 shootings, 5 victims, 1 critical

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Five people were hurt in four shooting events. One man remains hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the head. None of the other injuries were life-threatening.

The most serious injury happened in the most recent shooting. Police responded to the 1600-block of Edgewood about 1:15 am, Monday. Witnesses reported several shots fired before finding the victim, a 24-year old man, lying on the ground.

Three other shootings happened Sunday starting about 9:20 pm, in the 900-block of Koehn. Two men, 41 and 49, were wounded while at a party. The younger was hit in his leg; the older in his back.

About 10 pm, while investigating the shooting on Koehn, officers heard shots fired to the west. While checking the area, they found a 19-year old man who was shot in the leg while in the 900-block of Fowler. He said he’d been shot by someone in a vehicle.

A 25-year old man was shot in his shoulder about 10:50 pm, in the 900-block of Giddings. The victim told police he’d been inside his home when he heard multiple shots outside. One bullet went through a window, hitting the man in his shoulder.

Authorities are investigating whether any of the shootings are connected. Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police or Crime Stoppers.

Vermilion County Crime Stoppers

(217) 446 – TIPS

Danville Police Department

(217) 431 – 2250