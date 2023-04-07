CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Almost 30 nursing homes and care facilities throughout Central Illinois are being fined by the state for violations of the Nursing Home Care Act.
The Illinois Department of Public Health recently released its quarterly report for nursing home violations throughout the state. These violations were found between October and December of 2022 and are classified, in decreasing severity, as Type AA, A, B and C.
Under the NHCA, Type A violations occur when there is a substantial probability that death or serious mental or physical harm will result or has occurred.
28 facilities throughout central Illinois were named in the IDPH’s report, several of which were also fined in the third quarter of 2022. These facilities incurred a total of 57 violations and $540,000 in fines:
- Accolade Paxton Senior Living
- 3 Type A violations, $25,000 each
- 1 Type B violation, $2,200
- Arcola Health Care Center
- 1 Type B violation, $2,200
- Avenues at Springfield
- 1 Type B violation, $2,200
- Champaign Urbana Nursing and Rehab (Savoy)
- 4 Type A violations, $25,000 each
- 4 Type B violations
- 3 worth $2,200 each
- 1 worth $1,100
- Decatur Rehab & Health Care
- 2 Type B violations, $2,200 each
- Effingham Rehab & Health Care Center
- 1 Type A violation, $25,000
- 1 Type B violation, $2,200
- Effingham Terrace
- 1 Type A violation, $6,250
- Fair Havens Senior Living (Decatur)
- 1 Type B violation, $2,200
- Farmer City Rehab & Health Center
- 1 Type B fine
- Gardenview Manor (Danville)
- 1 Type A violation, $25,000
- 2 Type B violations, $2,200 each
- Gilman Healthcare Center
- 1 Type B violation, $2,200
- Heartland Senior Living (Neoga)
- 1 Type B violation, $2,200
- Illini Heritage Rehab & Healthcare (Champaign)
- 1 Type A violation, $25,000
- Lawrence Place (Lincoln)
- 1 Type B violation
- Lewis Memorial Christian Village (Springfield)
- 1 Type A violation, $25,000
- Loft Raheb of Decatur
- 1 Type A violation, $25,000
- 2 Type B violations, $2,200 each
- Loft Rehab of Rock Springs (Decatur)
- 1 Type A violation, $25,000
- 1 Type C violation, $500
- Mattoon Rehab & Healthcare Center
- 2 Type B violations, $2,200 each
- 1 Type C violation, $500
- Moweaqua Rehab & Healthcare Center
- 2 Type A violations, $25,000 each
- 1 Type B violation, $2,200
- Nokomis Rehab & Health Care Center
- 1 Type B violation, $2,200
- Odd Fellow Rebekah Home (Mattoon)
- 1 Type A violation, $25,000
- Pleasant Meadows Senior Living (Chrisman)
- 2 Type B violations, $2,200 each
- Prairie Rose Health Care Center (Pana)
- 1 Type A, $25,000
- 1 Type B, $2,200
- Regency Care (Springfield)
- 1 Type A, $25,000
- St. Clara’s Rehab & Senior Care (Lincoln)
- 1 Type A, $25,000
- Taylor House (Springfield)
- 2 Type B violations, $550 each
- University Rehab (Urbana)
- 1 Type A, $25,000
- Watseka Rehab & Healthcare Center
- 5 Type B violations, $2,200 each
A complete list of facilities that received a fine, and what they were fined for, can be found on the IDPH website.