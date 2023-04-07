CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Almost 30 nursing homes and care facilities throughout Central Illinois are being fined by the state for violations of the Nursing Home Care Act.

The Illinois Department of Public Health recently released its quarterly report for nursing home violations throughout the state. These violations were found between October and December of 2022 and are classified, in decreasing severity, as Type AA, A, B and C.

Under the NHCA, Type A violations occur when there is a substantial probability that death or serious mental or physical harm will result or has occurred.

28 facilities throughout central Illinois were named in the IDPH’s report, several of which were also fined in the third quarter of 2022. These facilities incurred a total of 57 violations and $540,000 in fines:

Accolade Paxton Senior Living 3 Type A violations, $25,000 each 1 Type B violation, $2,200

Arcola Health Care Center 1 Type B violation, $2,200

Avenues at Springfield 1 Type B violation, $2,200

Champaign Urbana Nursing and Rehab (Savoy) 4 Type A violations, $25,000 each 4 Type B violations 3 worth $2,200 each 1 worth $1,100

Decatur Rehab & Health Care 2 Type B violations, $2,200 each

Effingham Rehab & Health Care Center 1 Type A violation, $25,000 1 Type B violation, $2,200

Effingham Terrace 1 Type A violation, $6,250

Fair Havens Senior Living (Decatur) 1 Type B violation, $2,200

Farmer City Rehab & Health Center 1 Type B fine

Gardenview Manor (Danville) 1 Type A violation, $25,000 2 Type B violations, $2,200 each

Gilman Healthcare Center 1 Type B violation, $2,200

Heartland Senior Living (Neoga) 1 Type B violation, $2,200

Illini Heritage Rehab & Healthcare (Champaign) 1 Type A violation, $25,000

Lawrence Place (Lincoln) 1 Type B violation

Lewis Memorial Christian Village (Springfield) 1 Type A violation, $25,000

Loft Raheb of Decatur 1 Type A violation, $25,000 2 Type B violations, $2,200 each

Loft Rehab of Rock Springs (Decatur) 1 Type A violation, $25,000 1 Type C violation, $500

Mattoon Rehab & Healthcare Center 2 Type B violations, $2,200 each 1 Type C violation, $500

Moweaqua Rehab & Healthcare Center 2 Type A violations, $25,000 each 1 Type B violation, $2,200

Nokomis Rehab & Health Care Center 1 Type B violation, $2,200

Odd Fellow Rebekah Home (Mattoon) 1 Type A violation, $25,000

Pleasant Meadows Senior Living (Chrisman) 2 Type B violations, $2,200 each

Prairie Rose Health Care Center (Pana) 1 Type A, $25,000 1 Type B, $2,200

Regency Care (Springfield) 1 Type A, $25,000

St. Clara’s Rehab & Senior Care (Lincoln) 1 Type A, $25,000

Taylor House (Springfield) 2 Type B violations, $550 each

University Rehab (Urbana) 1 Type A, $25,000

Watseka Rehab & Healthcare Center 5 Type B violations, $2,200 each



A complete list of facilities that received a fine, and what they were fined for, can be found on the IDPH website.