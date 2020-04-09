$250,000 to Champaign County’s COVID-19 relief fund

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — $250,000 in COVID-19 relief money has been redirected to the Champaign County United Way.

The money is part of a the state’s COVID-19 Response Fund, which has distributed more than $5.5 million in funding to 30 nonprofits in Illinois.

The creation fund was announced on March 26; since then, nearly 2,000 donors have raised more than $28 million.

The fund prioritizes swiftly deploying resources to local community foundations and nonprofits in

support of residents in need of: emergency food and basic supplies; interim housing and shelter;

primary health care services; utility and financial assistance; supports for children and other

vulnerable populations, and nonprofit safety and operations assistance.

