$25,000 grant depends on votes

NATIONAL (WCIA) — State Farm is granting $25,000 to each of the top 40 vote-getters in its Neighborhood Assist program. Illinois currently has 19 groups, or nearly 20%, of the list’s 200 community organizations vying for a piece of the pie.

Voting lasts until Friday for residents 18 and older. Neighborhood Assist is a crowd-sourced philanthropic program empowering communities to identify and address issues in their immediate areas.

For more information, click here.