$25,000 grant depends on votes

NATIONAL (WCIA) — State Farm is granting $25,000 to each of the top 40 vote-getters in its Neighborhood Assist program. Illinois currently has 19 groups, or nearly 20%, of the list’s 200 community organizations vying for a piece of the pie.

Voting lasts until Friday for residents 18 and older. Neighborhood Assist is a crowd-sourced philanthropic program empowering communities to identify and address issues in their immediate areas.

For more information, click here.

  • Ada S. McKinley Community Services, Inc. (ASM) College Preparation Program (Chicago)
  • Altgeld Youth Leadership Program (Chicago)
  • Best Buddies Illinois Social Inclusion Project (Greater Chicago Area & Central Illinois)
  • Crushers Club high-risk youth violence prevention/reduction program (Chicago’s Englewood Community)
  • DeafWings Community Services for Deaf Women Experiencing Domestic Violence (Jacksonville)
  • Food For The Children Weekend Backpack Program (Danville)
  • Little City’s Foster Care and Adoption Program (Chicago)
  • Mobile Food Pantry (Decatur)
  • MVP Youth Baseball and Softball Program (Chicago)
  • New Moms (Chicago)
  • Olympia Pacesetters 4-H Hunger Ambassadors and Emergency Mini Food Pantries (Stanford Area)
  • Opportunity for Refugee Girls in Chicago (Chicago)
  • Project Opportunity (Rockford)
  • Ready for School (Chicago & Surrounding Communities)
  • Send healthy food and snacks home with homeless and at-risk students each week. (Springfield)
  • Spark Program for middle school student career exploration and self-discovery (Chicago)
  • Student support at Walther Christian Academy Middle School (WCA – MS) (Melrose Park)
  • The Phoenix Association Sigma Beta Club (Chicago)
  • Turning Point, Inc. (McHenry County)

