SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Springfield Tuesday night.

According to Sangamon County Coroner, the man was pronounced dead at the hospital at around 7:45 p.m. as a result of several gunshot wounds.

The identity of the man is being withheld at this time until next of kin is notified. Additionally, an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday and the death is still under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Springfield Police Department.