CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — More than $24,000 worth of jewelry and fragrances was stolen from Champaign’s Kohl’s earlier this month. Champaign Police and Champaign County Crime Stoppers are now asking for the public’s help in solving the case.

Officials said three women are suspected of being responsible for the theft. The suspects walked into the store around 7:38 p.m. and briefly split up before two met up at the jewelry department. One of the women had the keys to a display case, which she unlocked. Both women then took numerous pieces of jewelry from the case and put them a purse.

The two then moved to the fragrance department, unlocked a drawer and stole several bottles of perfume and cologne. The two left the store but later came back inside, went back to the jewelry department and met up with the third woman. All three left the store a final time after unlocking another jewelry case and stealing several more items.

In total, the women stole $24,053 worth of jewelry, perfume and cologne.

All three suspects were recorded on camera exiting the store. All three are described as Black women between 35 and 40 years old. Individually, they were wearing:

Suspect 1: a white baseball cap, a black face mask, a pink shirt and white shorts

Suspect 2: a navy-blue floral scrub top and navy-blue pants, also had black/blonde hair in braids

Suspect 3: a white shirt and black shorts

The suspects left the store in a silver sedan that was also recorded on camera.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers asked that anyone who has information about this crime, or the women believed to be responsible, are asked to submit a tip to them using one of three methods: calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

All tips are electronically stripped of identifying information to ensure 100% anonymity and any tip that leads law enforcement to make an arrest will be rewarded with up to $5,000 in cash.