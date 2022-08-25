(EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been edited to reflect the proper date of this incident.)

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– A man from Paris died from a mowing accident.

A father called 911 on August 25 around midnight after finding his son pinned under a mower.

Chrisman’s Neal Ambulance, Fire Department, and Edgar County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call. They found 24-year-old Joshua Grant Blue pinned underneath a mower. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Edgar County Coroner.

Upon investigation, it was determined by officials that Blue had left several hours earlier to mow several locations. After he did not return home his father and brother went searching for him and found him.

He was found by a pond on a rural Chrisman farm. Officials determined the John Deere mower hit a depression along the pond bank and his mower rolled pinning him underneath.

This incident is under investigation.