RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Rantoul Saturday evening.

Officers say they received a report of a shooting in the area of North Garrard Street and East Sangamon Avenue at 11:45 pm. Responding officers provided medical aid to to the victim with bystanders, but the victim died from his injury.

Evidence found in the area has been collected and investigators are still interviewing witnesses. The Champaign County Coroner’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone who owns a business or home in the area of the shooting is asked to check their security camera recordings, if they exist, around the time of the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Rantoul Police at 217-892-2103 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.

Information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers online or using the P3 Tips app.