CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner is investigating the death of a 24-year-old man from Danville.

Duane Northrup says Corey C. Boyd died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Northrup says an autopsy is scheduled for Friday, February 24, 2023.

The Champaign County Coroner’s Office and the Danville Police Department continue to investigate the situation.