24 hours: 5 shootings, 2 dead

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people are dead after a series of five shootings within 24-hours this weekend.

A 33-year old man was shot and killed on North Morgan, near Marietta, about 1:30 Sunday afternoon. It’s being investigated as a homicide.

Police believe a 19-year old accidentally shot himself in the head He was found sitting in his car.

The first shooting, time-wise happened about 8:45 pm, Saturday, on West Sawyer, near Graceland. A 38-year old man was seriously hurt.

The second happened about 1 am, Sunday. A 16-year old was shot in the leg on Maffit Street.

The third happened about an hour later on North Morgan near Garfield. A home was hit at least five times by bullets. No one inside was hurt.

The fourth is the homicide and the fifth is the possible accidental shooting of the 19-year old.

Authorities have not said if any of the incidents are related.

