CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois’ athletic department launched on Tuesday a new marketing tactic in the hopes of selling out Memorial Stadium for the Homecoming football game against Minnesota on Saturday.

For just 24 hours, the athletic department is selling every ticket in the stadium for just $24. The flash sale started at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and will end at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

The price of $24 was chosen to reflect the ranking in the AP Top 25 the Fighting Illini were voted into on Sunday. It’s the first time the Illini cracked the Top 25 since 2011, snapping the longest active drought among FBS programs.

As of noon on Tuesday, the entire west side of the stadium is sold out. Tickets are still available in the horseshoe and on the east side of the stadium.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday, with Grange Grove opening at 7 a.m. for tailgating.