URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – April is sexual assault awareness month. Nurses at Carle Hospital said they want to make sure people have the resources to help at any time.

Carle’s Emergency Department is the only one in the region that has a 24/7 sexual assault nurse examiner. The Emergency Department Director said several nurses have been specially trained to fill this role. Everyone at the hospital said it’s important.

“It’s incredibly important to have this resource available for our patients 24/7 and 365 to meet the needs that happen to them in that moment of crisis,” Holly Cook said.

Carle is also adding a social worker in the emergency department. That’s a part of the Champaign gun violence reduction blue print.

Cook said they will be able to better help anyone who experiences violence, including sexual assault.