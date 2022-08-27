CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- A 23-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the arm. Police’s initial investigation indicates there was a large fight in the area when shots were fired.

CPD responded to Cynthia and Anita Drive. Upon arrival police found the victim and rendered medical aid until they were transported to an area hospital, where he remains in stable conditions.

A car was also hit by gunfire.

No arrests have been made at this time. Officials are asking for anyone with information to contact them at 217-351-4545, tips to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, online at 373tips.com, or the P3 Tips mobile app.