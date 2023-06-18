SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 23-year-old man is recovering after a shooting outside of White Oaks Mall in Springfield on Saturday, police said.

The Springfield Police Department released a statement saying officers responded to White Oaks Mall near Dicks Sporting Goods around 3 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Police said officers on the scene located evidence to suggest the incident happened outside of the mall and there was no active threat within the mall.

A short time later, police said a 23-year-old man arrived at HSHS St. John’s Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. They said he is currently being treated and his condition was last updated as non-life threatening.

Criminal Investigations responded to the scene for evidence collection and detectives are currently investigating the incident, officials reported. They said additional details will be provided as they become available.

Anyone with information concerning this shooting is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.