23-year-old is recovering after Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – “Hopefully, I will be out soon we’re just waiting, waiting on a few things,” Juan Garcia, shooting victim said.

A 23-year-old man is in the hospital after what seems to be a random shooting. The family of that man is looking for answers and asking for the violence to stop.

It happened early Saturday morning. Champaign police were called to East University Ave. for a shooting.

That’s when police found Juan Garcia shot twice. Police said Garcia was driving when someone stepped into the road and was hit by Garcia’s car.

He stopped his car, and his father told me he was trying to get out to help the person. But someone came to the car and started firing. That’s when Garcia was shot. His father and sister both said violence, especially random violence, needs to end.

“Any more to the left, I wouldn’t have son. This violence just has to stop. I don’t know how, but it’s going to take everybody. It’s just got to stop. It happened easily to my son. It could happen to anyone else’s son, or daughter, mother, father, grandparent, everybody. It’s random,” John Garcia, his father, said.

Garcia is expected to make a full recovery, but no one has been arrested

If you have any information you’re asked to call police, or make an anonymous tip to crime stoppers.

If you want to help him and the family you can donate, here.