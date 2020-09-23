23 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermilion County, officials report

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Public Health Department is reporting 23 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Affected residents include two people in their 70s, five people in their 60s, eight in their 40s, two people in their 30s and four in their 20s. Two teenagers were also among those who tested positive for the virus.

Overall, Vermilion County has tallied 570 positive cases to-date. Four hundred and sixty-three people are considered “recovered” from the virus. Of the 103 cases that are currently active, seven people are currently hospitalized and 103 people are in isolation at home.

Of all tests done for the coronavirus, 25,123 cases have returned with negative results.