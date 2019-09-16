22nd annual It’s All in the Jeans Day

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Area businesses, schools and civic groups can raise funds while relaxing at work. It’s All in the Jeans Day is scheduled for Friday, October 4.

A $5 donation to OSF HealthCare Foundation allows you to wear denim for the day. A special business match program will allow for the possibility of each donation to be tripled. If a business matches an employee’s contribution, special business sponsors will “match the match,” essentially tripling the original $5 donation.

Commemorative Jeans Day t-shirts are also available. All proceeds stay in the community to benefit cancer prevention, detection and treatment programs.

It’s the 22nd year for the fundraiser. Since its inception in 1997, the event has raised more than $600,000 in the fight against breast cancer and helped OSF HealthCare Foundation purchase new 3D mammography equipment.