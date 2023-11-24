SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman in Springfield was pronounced dead after a motor vehicle incident on Thanksgiving day.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed the death of a 21-year-old woman who was involved in a motor vehicle incident near the intersection of Chatham Road and West Monroe Street Thursday afternoon.

According to Allmon, EMS transported the woman from the accident to the emergency room at Springfield Memorial Hospital. Hospital staff pronounced the woman as dead at 3:59 p.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled, and the death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner. The woman’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.