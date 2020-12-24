21-year-old security officer dies from COVID-19 complications

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a young man’s life taken far too soon. 21-year-old Bryant Boyer was a security officer at Carle Hospital. His mother confirms he died from COVID-19 complications.

Anna Boyer-Killion brought Bryant Boyer into this world 21 short years ago. She says from childhood, to his teen years at Centennial High School, to adulthood, her son had the kindest heart you could imagine.

While she wasn’t quite ready to speak about that during an on-camera interview herself, Bryant’s past and present co-workers knew exactly what to say.

“He was such a kind soul. His impact, I can’t even put it into words,” says former coworker Patrick Webb. “I trained him, and our shifts were 8 hours. So, in those eight hours you really get to know someone. On top of training, you’re talking about life and everything. In that time frame, we became best friends.”

Family and friends say Boyer walked into the doors of Carle Hospital every day, ready to help others and be a good friend to anyone who crossed his path.

“When he worked with me, I could trust him with my life. I knew that he would be there no matter what,” says Webb.

Boyer got into security to prepare for a career in law enforcement.

“I’m a retired police officer, and all I ever wanted to do was [policing],” says Carle Security Director Joe Johnston. “I told [Bryant’s] mom the other day…when I interviewed him I thought I was talking to myself when I was 21-years-old. [Bryant was] 21-years-old…no offense to 21-year-olds, but in my mind he’s a kid. And he’s a good kid. He really was.”

Boyer contracted COVID-19. He was asthmatic, which led to complications. He went into cardiac arrest on Saturday and died Monday.

“The people who maybe didn’t even really know [Bryant] or didn’t know him that well have still taken time to reach out to extend their condolences,” says Johnston. “That’s a tribute to the kind of person he was…he had a bright future ahead of him.”