URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Next week is the University of Illinois’ annual Homecoming Week and the university is celebrating with eight days of events.
The theme of this year’s Homecoming, the university’s 113th, is “Sweet Home Illini.”
Events start Sunday with the traditional 5K that ends at the Alice Campbell Alumni Center. The center’s fountain will be dyed orange, and the Alumni Association will host a pancake breakfast.
Wrapping up the week are a trio of events at Memorial Stadium and State Farm Center: the start of men’s basketball season with the Illini playing an exhibition game against Ottawa University, the football game against Wisconsin and a concert by rock band Foreigner, part of their ongoing farewell tour.
The full Homecoming schedule of events can be viewed below:
- Sunday, Oct. 15
- Homecoming 5K
- Location: Begins at Anniversary Plaza on the Main Quad and ends at Alice Campbell Alumni Center.
- Race will start at 10:00 a.m. (check-in begins at 8:30 a.m.)
- Host: Student Alumni Ambassadors (SAA)
- Registration Information
- Homecoming Kickoff Event
- Alumni Center fountain dyeing, pancake breakfast and activities.
- Host: University of Illinois Alumni Association (UIAA)
- Monday, Oct. 16
- Dinner on the Quad
- Location: Main Quad
- Time: 5:00 to 8 p.m.
- Host: Illini Union Board (IUB)
- Deadline to RSVP for College of Education Homecoming Pregame Gathering
- (See Oct. 21 for additional details)
- Tuesday, Oct. 17
- Homecoming International Day Celebration
- Location: Latzer Hall at the University YMCA
- Time: 12:00 to 2:30 p.m.
- Host: SAA & International Education
- Global Talent Show
- Location: Lincoln Hall Theater
- Time: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
- Host: International Student and Scholar Services (ISSS) and International Education
- Tuesday Trivia: Homecoming Edition
- Location: Illini Union Courtyard Café
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Host: Illini Union Board (IUB)
- Wednesday, Oct. 18
- Greeks Support Homecoming BBQ
- Location: Washington Park
- Time: 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.
- Homecoming Comedy Magic Show featuring Derek Hughes (America’s Got Talent Season 10 Finalist)
- Location: Illini Union I-Rooms
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Host: Illini Union Board (IUB)
- FAA Friends & FamILLy Celebration
- Location: Alice Campbell Alumni Center, Main Ballroom
- Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Host: College of Fine & Applied Arts
- Thursday, Oct. 19
- Chabad Campus for Jewish Life Dedication and Ribbon Cutting
- Location: 209 East Armory, Champaign, IL 61820
- Time: 1:00 p.m. (reception following event)
- Join Governor JB Pritzker, President Timothy Killeen, Chancellor Robert Jones, Alumni, Faculty and Students at the dedication of the Chabad Campus for Jewish Life. Illini Chabad is a University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Private Certified Housing option and Center for Jewish Life. Event hosted by the Chabad Jewish Student Association.
- RSVP
- Japan House Homecoming Matcha Café
- Location: Japan House (2000 S Lincoln Ave, Urbana, IL 61802)
- Time: 12:00 to 4:00 p.m.
- Pre-orders preferred but walk-ins welcome. Ticket Link
- Japan House welcomes visitors to stop by and enjoy a bowl of matcha and special Illini-themed wagashi (traditional Japanese sweet) at our Homecoming Matcha Café, browse our Mottainai Bazaar goods, and enjoy the gardens!
- University of Illinois Alumni Association Awards Gala
- Location: Pear Tree Estate
- Time: Reception, 6:00 p.m. & Dinner/Program, 7:00 p.m.
- Host: University of Illinois Alumni Association (UIAA)
- Must be registered prior to event to attend
- Friday, Oct. 20
- Pop Into Fall: A Pop-up Book Workshop
- Crafty workshops at the Ricker Library where participants will be learning how to make a pop-up book with Emilee Mathews, Head of Ricker Library of Architecture and Art. Please RSVP by emailing friends@library.illinois.edu. Send your preferred time slot as spots are limited.
- Location: Ricker Library of Architecture and Art, 208 Architecture Building, 608 E. Lorado Taft Drive, Champaign
- Time:
- Workshop One: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Workshop Two: 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Vacketta-DLA Piper Lecture on the Role of Government and the Law
- Location: Max L. Rowe Auditorium
- Time: 12:00 p.m.
- Hosted by: College of Law
- Featuring Lori Ringhand, University of Georgia School of Law
- Free and open to the public
- College of Law Reception
- Location: Peer & Sarah Pedersen Pavilion
- Time: 1:00 –to 1:30 p.m.
- (No registration required)
- Lincoln Letter Lecture with Professor Travis McDade: ‘Somewhat Trammeled’: Abraham Lincoln’s Most Important Legal Case and the Letter That Started It.
- Location: College of Law Classroom H
- Time: 3:00 p.m.
- Hosted by: College of Law
- No registration required
- Open House at the Illini Union
- Location: Illini Union Colonial Room (R. 103)
- Time: 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.
- RSVP
- AHS Alumni Awards Ceremony
- Location: I Hotel & Conference Center | Lincoln Ballroom 1900 S. 1st Street, Champaign, IL 61820
- Time: 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.
- RSVP for the AHS Alumni Awards Ceremony
- Join alumni, friends, students, faculty, and staff as we celebrate the achievements of our 2023 AHS Distinguished Alumni, Harold Scharper, and Young Alumni Award recipients.
- Illini Cabaret: Music on Main
- Location: Main Library, 2nd Floor Reading Room 1408 W. Gregory Drive, Urbana, Illinois
- Time: 4:00 to 5:00 p.m.
- Hosted by: University Library
- Homecoming Parade
- Location: Map
- Time: 5:30 p.m.
- Parking will be available in E14. Cars must enter off Oak Street. No overnight parking will be allowed, and cars will be towed if left in the lots.
- College of Law Class of 1973 50th Reunion Dinner
- Location: Urbana Country Club
- Time: 6:00 p.m.
- Alumni will be welcomed in to the Golden Gavel Society
- Pep Rally
- Location: Grange Grove
- Time: 6:30 p.m. (Following the parade)
- Men’s Basketball Exhibition Game – Illinois vs. Ottawa
- Location: State Farm Center
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 21
- Football Game vs. Wisconsin
- Location: Memorial Stadium
- Time: 2:30 p.m.
- College of Education Homecoming Pregame Gathering
- Join Dean Chrystalla Mouza for pregame snacks and games to celebrate Homecoming
- Time: 2 hours prior to kick-off
- Location: College of Education – 1310 S 6th Street, Champaign O’Leary Learning Center – 10 Education – Garden Level
- Please register by Monday, October 16 RSVP
- If you need accommodations in order to participate, please contact the Events Coordinator at (217) 265-6525 or events@education.illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.
- AHS Homecoming Tailgate Party
- Location: Memorial Stadium | Lot 31 1402 S. 1st Street, Champaign, IL 61820
- Time: TBD
- RSVP for the AHS Tailgate Party
- All AHS alumni and friends are encouraged to stop by our tent for complimentary food and drinks prior to the football game.
- College of Law Tailgate
- Location: College of Law Cribbet Field
- Time: TBD
- Cost: $40 per person
- RSVP
- Saturday Night Live: Homecoming Edition
- Location: Downtown Champaign
- Time: 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.
- Late Night Dance-IUB
- Location: Illini Union ABC Rooms
- Time: 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.
- Host: Illini Union Board (IUB)
- Sunday, Oct. 22
- El Homecoming Brunch
- Location: La Casa Cultural Latina / 1203 W Nevada Street, Urbana, IL 61801
- Time: 11:30 a.m. 1:00 p.m.
- Registration
- Foreigner: The Historic Farewell Tour
- Location: State Farm Center – 1800 S 1st Street, Champaign, Illinois
- Time: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
- Tickets & Information
- Hosted by: State Farm Center
