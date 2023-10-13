URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Next week is the University of Illinois’ annual Homecoming Week and the university is celebrating with eight days of events.

The theme of this year’s Homecoming, the university’s 113th, is “Sweet Home Illini.”

Events start Sunday with the traditional 5K that ends at the Alice Campbell Alumni Center. The center’s fountain will be dyed orange, and the Alumni Association will host a pancake breakfast.

Wrapping up the week are a trio of events at Memorial Stadium and State Farm Center: the start of men’s basketball season with the Illini playing an exhibition game against Ottawa University, the football game against Wisconsin and a concert by rock band Foreigner, part of their ongoing farewell tour.

The full Homecoming schedule of events can be viewed below: