SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting next week, people can buy tickets to the Illinois State Fair’s Grandstand acts.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced Friday tickets for Grandstand musical acts will go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. Tickets start $33 before fees.

Musicians already announced to be performing at this year’s state fair include Maren Morris, REO Speedwagon, Alter Bridge and Old Dominion. More acts will be announced in the coming weeks, state fair officials said.

“We are excited to continue the tradition of bringing multiple genres of music to our grandstand,” Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark said. “Families shouldn’t have to break the bank to see one of our amazing shows and I think fairgoers will once again see we are bringing in top talent at affordable ticket prices.”

All tickets will only be available at Ticketmaster. Fair officials warn that buyers should beware if they buy tickets from a website other than Ticketmaster.

New this year is the Main Gate Insider program, which will offer deals and updates on state fair events. The program will allow people who sign up will receive a pre-sale code one day before tickets open to the general public.

More information about the 2023 state fair can be found on their website.