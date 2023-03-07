SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State fair announced on Tuesday that country band Old Dominion will return to the Illinois Lottery Grandstand stage on Agriculture Day this summer on Aug. 11.

“Old Dominion on the Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage is a great way to wrap up Agriculture Day at the Illinois State Fair,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “The band, which last performed here in 2019, will give fans a taste of their old favorites, along with new hits like Memory Lane. We are excited to welcome them back for 2023.”

The 5x-CMA and 5x-ACM award-winning five-man band is coming off a record-breaking fifth consecutive win for “Vocal Group of the Year” at the 2022 CMA Awards, where they were also nominated for “Album of the Year.” Since 2014, the state fair said the band has earned eight number-one hits, including “Break Up with Him,” “Hotel Key,” and “One Man Band.”

In 2021, Old Dominion received two Grammy nominations for their song “Some People Do,” including “Best Country Song” and “Best Country Duo/Group Performance.” They released their fourth studio album that year titled “Time, Tequila & Therapy” which features the certified Platinum song “I Was On a Boat That Day” which was named one of the “100 Best Songs of 2021” by Billboard.

Additionally, their most recent album titled “Memory Lane Sampler” features the lead single and title track “Memory Lane” which is currently Top 25 and rising on country radio. The state fair said the song was also the #1 most-added song on country radio for the first two consecutive weeks of 2023. That feat hasn’t been accomplished at the start of a new calendar year since Taylor Swift in 2010.

The state fair said the concert comes amidst the band’s sold-out No Bad Vibes Tour, including a stop in Champaign earlier this year, in which they are performing to capacity crowds at arenas across the U.S. and Canada throughout the summer, with additional dates to be announced. This is the band’s third time performing at the state fair after headlining in 2019 and opening for Jake Owen in 2016.

Tickets for this concert range between $34-123. A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is also offered as an additional upgrade for this and all other paid concerts. Officials said ticket sales for Illinois State Fair announced shows will go on sale at a date that is yet to be determined.

Other acts scheduled to perform at the Grandstand this summer include REO Speedwagon, Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH, and Marren Morris.