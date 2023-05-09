HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Hoopeston Jaycees have announced the headliner for the 79th annual National Sweetcorn Festival in September.

Officials said multi-platinum country artist Michael Ray will perform at the festival on Sept. 1 at McFerren Park at 7:30 p.m. The festival said Ray has charted four number-one singles so far in his career, including “Kiss You in The Morning,” “Think A Little Less,” “One That Got

Away” and multi-week chart-topper “Whiskey and Rain.”

Ray got his start on the small stages of Florida’s rural communities, the festival said and has grown from there. With over 1 billion global streams, over 650,000 album equivalents, and over 150 million YouTube views, they said he is a true country star. He has also performed at the Grand Ole Opry more than 65 times.

Looking to expand his sound, festival officials said Ray sought out CMA Album of the Year Award-winning producer Michael Knox. They said the pair has taken his brand of country to a new level for “Dive Bars & Broken Hearts,” Ray’s six-song EP scheduled to release on June 23 via Warner Music Nashville.

The festival said Ray is currently on the road headlining shows throughout the summer, taking his music where it matters: to the people.

Tickets for the concert, which includes opener Beyond Carolina, start at $20 if purchased in advance. Festival officials said tickets go on sale online beginning Friday, May 12 at 8 a.m.

Since 1941, festival officials said the National Sweetcorn Festival has many attractions to offer to Central Illinois. Other festival events include carnival rides, a demolition derby, a Grand Parade, and more. Officials will also cook around 50 tons of sweetcorn with an antique steam engine and distribute it to fairgoers for free.

The festival shared on social media that more announcements and a schedule of events for this year’s festival are coming soon.

They said all events take place from Aug. 31-Sept. 4 at McFerren Park, located at W. Penn Street and IL Route 1 in Hoopeston.