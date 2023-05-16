CASEY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Casey Popcorn Festival Committee has announced the entertainment for this year’s festival.

Officials said country music artist Josh Gracin will headline the festival, along with opening act Well Hungarians. The performance will kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. in Fairview Park. Gracin’s hit songs include #1 “Nothin’ to Lose,” Top 5’s “Stay With Me (Brass Bed),” “I Want to Live,” and “We Weren’t Crazy.”

The former Marine emerged onto the country music scene in 2004, and festival officials said Gracin recently found himself thrust into the national spotlight, adding that he once pulled over to the side of the road and decided it was time to just breathe.

He had faith his audience would follow him on his musical journey.

“The fans have always been incredible to me,” said Gracin. “I know so many of them on a first-name basis. I knew that they would stay the course with me. I just wanted to find a song – one of those can’t miss songs that you can’t deny. That’s exactly what I did.”

With the release of his new single, “Good For You,” Gracin is back on country radio, a format that has been very good to him, officials reported.

“‘Good for You’ is definitely a different type of song,” Gracin said. “I grew up in Michigan learning how to sing off R&B and Soul music. It transitioned into country music when I was about 13 and it’s been country ever since. I always wanted to infuse that type of Soul / R&B type sound with country.”

The festival said Gracin is armed with the best music of his career.

“I’m very excited with what’s going on now because we have grown a team who believes in me and my music and has built this whole infrastructure alongside me,” Gracin said. “Together, we are connecting with the fans like never before.”

Since 1987, the Casey Popcorn Festival features three days of Labor Day weekend of free music, live entertainment, a variety of craft vendors, a car show, food, and more. Festival officials said free popcorn, Illinois’ official snack food, is available each day of the festival.

More information about this year’s festival can be found online.