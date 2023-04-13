CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The annual Boneyard Arts Festival kicks off this weekend in Champaign-Urbana, celebrating artists from all over Champaign County.

Presented annually every spring by 40 North | 88 West, the Boneyard Arts Festival is a four-day event showcasing the broad range of creative activity flourishing in our community. Its goal is to bring together local artists, businesses and organizations for a special event showcasing the art of Champaign County.

More than a traditional arts walk, festival organizers describe the festival as a unique countywide celebration that takes place in a wide variety of venues — both traditional (theaters, cafes, galleries & museums) and non-traditional (salons & retail stores) — and features the work of literally hundreds of artists. Sculptors, weavers, painters, photographers and other visual artists join musicians, actors, dancers, poets and performers of all kinds in sharing their creativity throughout Champaign, Urbana, U of I Campus, Rantoul, Homer, Mahomet, St. Joseph and Sidney.

Organizers say that the festival stimulates cultural, economic, social and educational growth by providing an opportunity for people of every age, background and interest to participate.

40 North also announced the Signature Image for the 2023 Boneyard Arts Festival! After evaluating 70+ outstanding submissions, a panel of local arts professionals selected EKAH’s Salmagundi (graphite and digital painting), to be the signature image of the festival.

The Boneyard Arts Festival signature image is featured on all festival registration materials, posters, postcards, billboards, print and online advertising, as well as on the cover of the Boneyard Arts Festival quick guide.

The Boneyard Arts Festival begins April 14 at 9 a.m. and continues through April 16.

Complete details on the festival, including event locations and and a complete list of all the local artists, can be found here.