CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Halloween is near, and various Central Illinois towns have already set their trick-or-treat hours in place for Oct. 31.
— Bloomington: 5-8 p.m.
— Cerro Gordo: 5-8 p.m.
— Clinton: 5-8 p.m.
— Charleston: 5-8 p.m.
— Decatur: 5-8 p.m.
— Danville: 5-8 p.m.
— Effingham: 5-8 p.m.
— Gibson City: 5-8 p.m.
— Hoopeston: 5-7:30 p.m.
— Mahomet: 6-8 p.m.
— Monticello: 5-8 p.m.
— Mattoon: 6-8 p.m.
— Mt. Zion: 5-7 p.m.
— Paxton: 5-8 p.m.
— Springfield: 4:30-8 p.m.
— Taylorville: 5-8 p.m.