CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Halloween is near, and various Central Illinois towns have already set their trick-or-treat hours in place for Oct. 31.

— Bloomington: 5-8 p.m.

— Cerro Gordo: 5-8 p.m.

— Clinton: 5-8 p.m.

— Charleston: 5-8 p.m.

— Decatur: 5-8 p.m.

— Danville: 5-8 p.m.

— Effingham: 5-8 p.m.

— Gibson City: 5-8 p.m.

— Hoopeston: 5-7:30 p.m.

— Mahomet: 6-8 p.m.

— Monticello: 5-8 p.m.

— Mattoon: 6-8 p.m.

— Mt. Zion: 5-7 p.m.

— Paxton: 5-8 p.m.

— Springfield: 4:30-8 p.m.

— Taylorville: 5-8 p.m.