CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Cross Construction Inc. will soon begin rehabilitation work on a portion of the City’s annual paving project.

Work is scheduled to begin Monday, May 23, and be completed by July 15.

The following streets will be included:

• Clark Street from Prospect Avenue to State Street

• Columbia Avenue from State Street to Neil Street

• White Street from State Street to Randolph Street

• State Street from University Avenue to Stanage Avenue

The construction will primarily consist of grinding off the old surface and paving it with one or two layers of new asphalt. Limited areas of deteriorated concrete curb and sidewalk will be replaced. New ADA sidewalk ramps will be upgraded to meet disability requirements.

Officials advise people not to park in the street during daytime hours when “No Parking” signs are posted.

Residents and businesses will have access to their driveways except for very short durations when the street is being paved.