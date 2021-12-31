2021 Weather: A look back at notable weather events in the last 365 days

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – 2021 was an active year of weather in Central Illinois, from tornadoes to ice storms, and from earthquakes to floods. We experienced just about all the extremes here. Here’s a look back at some of the stories of the most notable weather events in 2021.

OUR TOP 5:

5. January Winter Blitz (New Year’s Day Ice Storm + Monticello Heavy Snow)

4. Year of Tornadoes

3. Mid February Arctic Blast

2. Summer of Rain and Flooding

1. December Tornado Outbreak

MOST NOTABLE CHANGE: This year was noticeably a return to an active severe weather pattern, one that hadn’t been seen in a decade locally. We saw 4 times more tornado warnings in our viewing area this year compared to 2020, the most since 2011.

When looking at combined severe and tornado warnings, this past year was also the most active since 2011. But interestingly enough, the ratio of tornado warnings to all warnings was higher this year. Storms just had a tendency to spin more locally. In a normal year, 16% of all warnings are tornado warnings. 2021 was up to 28%. That means 1 in every 4 warnings issued in our viewing area was a tornado warning, as opposed to a severe thunderstorm warning.





We ended up with 32 tornadoes confirmed this past year, including 5 significant EF2 tornadoes that hit on December 10th.

Rainfall Statistics

LOCATION Urbana Decatur Springfield Danville Mattoon-Charleston Bloomington Effingham Taylorville MEASURED IN 2021 44.62″ 42.29″ 46.97″ 50.28″ 52.61″ 46.38″ 48.44″ 48.26″ AVG YEARLY RAIN (CHANGE) 40.92″ (+3.70″) 36.36″ (+5.93″) 38.04″ (+8.93″) 43.21″ (+7.07″) 41.20″ (+11.41″) 39.39″ (+6.99″) 44.91″ (+3.53″) 41.76″ (6.50″)

Temperature Statistics

LOCATION Urbana Decatur Springfield AVG TEMP (RANK) 53.5° (18th/133) 54.0° (85th/128) 54.6° (22nd/121) HIGH/LOW TEMPS (DATE) 95° (6/12), -8° (2/17) 95° (6/12, 6/18), -6° (2/17) 99° (6/18), -8° (2/16)

Stories from the Past Year:

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December