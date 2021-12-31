2021 Weather: A look back at notable weather events in the last 365 days

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – 2021 was an active year of weather in Central Illinois, from tornadoes to ice storms, and from earthquakes to floods. We experienced just about all the extremes here. Here’s a look back at some of the stories of the most notable weather events in 2021.

OUR TOP 5:
5. January Winter Blitz (New Year’s Day Ice Storm + Monticello Heavy Snow)
4. Year of Tornadoes
3. Mid February Arctic Blast
2. Summer of Rain and Flooding
1. December Tornado Outbreak

MOST NOTABLE CHANGE: This year was noticeably a return to an active severe weather pattern, one that hadn’t been seen in a decade locally. We saw 4 times more tornado warnings in our viewing area this year compared to 2020, the most since 2011.

When looking at combined severe and tornado warnings, this past year was also the most active since 2011. But interestingly enough, the ratio of tornado warnings to all warnings was higher this year. Storms just had a tendency to spin more locally. In a normal year, 16% of all warnings are tornado warnings. 2021 was up to 28%. That means 1 in every 4 warnings issued in our viewing area was a tornado warning, as opposed to a severe thunderstorm warning.

We ended up with 32 tornadoes confirmed this past year, including 5 significant EF2 tornadoes that hit on December 10th.

Rainfall Statistics

LOCATION

Urbana

Decatur

Springfield

Danville

Mattoon-Charleston

Bloomington

Effingham

Taylorville

MEASURED IN 2021

44.62″

42.29″

46.97″

50.28″

52.61″

46.38″

48.44″

48.26″

AVG YEARLY RAIN (CHANGE)

40.92″ (+3.70″)

36.36″ (+5.93″)

38.04″ (+8.93″)

43.21″ (+7.07″)

41.20″ (+11.41″)

39.39″ (+6.99″)

44.91″ (+3.53″)

41.76″ (6.50″)

Temperature Statistics

LOCATION

Urbana

Decatur

Springfield

AVG TEMP (RANK)

53.5° (18th/133)

54.0° (85th/128)

54.6° (22nd/121)

HIGH/LOW TEMPS (DATE)

95° (6/12), -8° (2/17)

95° (6/12, 6/18), -6° (2/17)

99° (6/18), -8° (2/16)

Stories from the Past Year:

January

Wintry mess creates dangerous road conditions for weekend travel
PHOTOS: New Year’s Day brings ice storm in central Illinois
Power outages across central Illinois

February

Light Pillars Spotted in Central Illinois
Snowfall Reports from President’s Day Winter Storm 2021 (2/15/21)
Snow plow crews sent home because of snow storm

March

April

Snow falls on central Illinois in April
It’s the 6th Slowest Start to Severe Weather Season since 1986. Will it last?
Brief Tornado Touches Down Near Humboldt Wednesday Evening

May

Five Tornadoes Confirmed Monday in Central Illinois
VIEWER PICS: Severe Weather – 5/6/2021

June

Earthquake Reported Thursday Afternoon in Central Illinois, West Indiana
Significant Flooding Occurring in McLean County Saturday Morning
Seven Tornadoes Confirmed Over The Weekend in Central Illinois
Significant Flooding Reported in Mattoon
UPDATE: At Least Three Tornadoes Touch Down Friday Evening in Central Illinois
Tornado Touches Down South of Springfield Thursday Evening

July

Significant Flooding in McLean County Closes Roads, Prompts Water Rescues
At Least Two Tornadoes Spotted in Central Illinois Thursday Evening
Funnel Clouds Spotted in Central Illinois Sunday Afternoon
12 Year Old Survives Tornado as it Hits Champaign County Farm
Flooding Again a Problem in Parts of Central Illinois
We’ve Seen the Most Tornado Warnings in Central Illinois So Far This Year Since 2011
Cold Air Funnels Spotted near Sadorus, Metcalf, Decatur on Saturday Evening

August

Storm Damage Shuts Down US-67 in Cass County
WEB EXTRA: From Rescue to Recovery

September

Severe Storms Cause Damage in Gibson City

October

November

Gibson City Flood: Signs of Progress Three Months Later

December

UPDATE: A Fifth Tornado Confirmed from the December 10th Outbreak in Central Illinois
One Injured in Shelby County Tornado
Mattoon-Gays tornado aftermath
Missing Photo Found in Indiana Likely Lofted from Illinois Tornadoes

