2021 trick-or-treat hours for central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many cities in central Illinois have set trick-or-treat hours for Halloween night this year.
– Bloomington: 5 – 8 p.m.
– Champaign – Urbana: 5 – 7 p.m.
– Clinton: 5- 8 p.m.
– Charleston: 5 -8 p.m.
– Decatur: 5 – 8 p.m.
– Danville: 5 – 8 p.m.
– Effingham: 6 – 8 p.m.
– Gibson City: 5 – 8 p.m.
– Hoopeston: 5 – 7:30 p.m.
– Mahomet: 6 – 8 p.m.
– Monticello: 5 – 8 p.m.
– Mattoon: 6 – 8 p.m.
– Mt. Zion: 5 – 8 p.m.
– Paxton: 5 – 8 p.m.
– Springfield: 4:30 – 8 p.m.
– Oreana: 6 – 8 p.m.