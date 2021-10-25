2021 trick-or-treat hours for central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many cities in central Illinois have set trick-or-treat hours for Halloween night this year.

– Bloomington: 5 – 8 p.m.

– Champaign – Urbana: 5 – 7 p.m.

– Clinton: 5- 8 p.m.

– Charleston: 5 -8 p.m.

– Decatur: 5 – 8 p.m.

– Danville: 5 – 8 p.m.

– Effingham: 6 – 8 p.m.

– Gibson City: 5 – 8 p.m.

– Hoopeston: 5 – 7:30 p.m.

– Mahomet: 6 – 8 p.m.

– Monticello: 5 – 8 p.m.

– Mattoon: 6 – 8 p.m.

– Mt. Zion: 5 – 8 p.m.

– Paxton: 5 – 8 p.m.

– Springfield: 4:30 – 8 p.m.

– Oreana: 6 – 8 p.m.

